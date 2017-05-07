Delve into Local History Day

Remember these? The Fish Quay Festival posters were displayed for many years at North Shields Library and they’ll be on display once again during May’s Local History Month.

Saturday, May 13 is Local History Day and there will be an opportunity to meet many local and family historians from the area.

As well as a wide range of interesting tables and stalls, there will be regional songs performed by The Maritime Chorus, author book signings and family history taster sessions.

Talks will include North East Life in the 1930s, 40s and 50s by Andrew Clark, at 11.15am, and Mr Corvan’s Music Hall by Ed Waugh, at 2.30pm. Talks are free and places can be booked at any North Tyneside Library.

For further information about the events, please email Discover@northtyneside.gov.uk