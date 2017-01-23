Flower club arranges a donation

Charity giving is blooming among North Tyneside club members.

Generous members of Tynemouth Flower Club have donated £200 to the Northumbria Blood Bikes.

The charity was established by local volunteers to deliver blood and urgent medical supplies to hospitals, laboratories and other healthcare sites in the north east outside of office hours.

It works across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham, with bikers delivering the supplies free of charge. Volunteers provide the service and it relies on public donations.

The flower club was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of its support.

The club has regular meetings in Holy Saviour’s Parish Hall. For further information about the group contact secretary Heather Carr on 0191 252 1784.