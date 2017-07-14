Looking Back at Beach Road

This picture shows the eastern extremity of Beach Road, Tynemouth, under construction in July 1947.

Town Improvement Committee minutes from September that year state that it could not be considered for classification until the Coast Road from Billy Mill to Broadway was constructed.

It was also recommended that any widening of the railway bridge be deferred until completion of the Coast Road extension. A present-day comparison of the bridge indicates that such widening did not take place.

Residential development in the locale was still in its infancy at this time and it is possible to make out the Park Hotel in the centre, as well as Beaconsfield House to the left.

