Looking back...at Clyde Street

Clyde Street, Wallsend, was nearing the end of its life when it was photographed on April 2, 1963.

Most of the surrounding land had been cleared to make way for a new shopping centre and Findlay’s was one of four businesses which had refused to move to Hadrian Road.

Edward Findlay can be traced as a painter at Holme Avenue in 1911. In the 1920’s he advertised as a painter, signwriter and decorator at Shields Road. Circa 1936 he moved into 56 Clyde Street, near to the old established Rochester’s blacksmith’s shop. In later years the electoral rolls list a paint shop run by Tom and Robson Findlay in Clyde Street.

One of the previous occupants seems to have been John Ogston, who had been the elected Mayor of the Borough when he died in 1929.

