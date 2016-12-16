Looking Back at Edward Eccles

Edward Eccles was born in Yorkshire and came to Tyneside in his youth. He worked at an office on the Quayside. Eventually he became a ship owner and coal merchant, and Eccles Colliery, which was named after him, opened in 1905.

In 1910 Eccles Hall in Earsdon was built for the community by Edward. He put it into the care of St Alban’s Church for a meeting place. Eccles Hall is now a grade II listed building and is still used by the community for weddings and social activities.

He died in November 1910 and was buried in Harrogate. He was twice married. Both wives predeceased him and he had no family. He left the balance of his estate of £96,390 to three coal owners.

If anyone has further information, please contact Discover on 0191 643 2075, or email Discover@northtyneside.gov.uk