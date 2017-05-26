Looking Back at Etal Villa

Etal Villa, the magnificent residence in North Shields, was built for Robert Pow and Henry Fawcus, who were iron-founders and shipowners.

It occupied a site between Lovaine and Spring Terraces, and appeared on the 1858 Ordnance Survey map as having two halves and substantial grounds, including cottages for gardener and groom, a vinery, fernery, coach house, stables and laundry.

It was also once the home of Peter Brown, biscuit manufacturer. When it was vacated by his sister Eva, it was offered to Tynemouth Corporation, but the offer was rejected.

The South East Hospitals management committee considered adapting the villa for use as a pre-natal centre, but no money was available. The building was demolished in 1964 and Etal Court flats were built on the site.

