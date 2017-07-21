Looking Back at Forest Hall

This picture is from Station Road North in Forest Hall. The shops to the right are not shown on the 1913 Ordnance Survey sheet.

The far right shop, owned by William Kirtley, hardware dealer, was included in the 1906 directory, but he was not identified at 33/35 Station Road North until about 1927. Mr Kirtley seems to have died about 1934.

Next door the double blinds advertise Huntly Wrightson’s grocery. He had been trading in the area since about 1909. His family were still there in 1954.

The chemist was run by Thomas Lamb, of Woodlea. Earlier it had been in the hands of William Atkins.

This part of Station Road seems to have been known as South View, although maps are confused on the subject.

