Looking Back at Henry Davison Hickey

Henry Davison Hickey was born in Newcastle in 1874 to John and Jane Hickey.

His father John Hickey worked himself up to being one of the leading hay and corn merchants and cattle salesman in the North.

John died in Whitley Bay in 1910.

The photograph shows Henry’s business as a Hay and Straw Merchant, good stabling and cycle store, and was in Park Avenue, Whitley Bay.

From trade directories, Henry had this business from 1920 until 1924.

He is shown in later trade directories as being a coal merchant at 270 Whitley Road.

Although he lived in Whitley Bay, he died at 33 Grosvenor Place, North Shields, on September 22, 1941.

