Looking Back at High Willington House

There seems to be no published history of High Willington House, as it appears on maps, and such local histories as there are mention the building only in passing.

Mrs Annie Parker, who appears at that address in local directories between 1913 and 1925, may have been the widow of Michael Parker, a teacher at the Bewicke School.

The Parkers and their son Thomas came from Cramlington to Willington in 1870 when Michael took over the United Methodist Church day school. He was the master in 1906 when it closed and he transferred to the Bewicke. He was a member of Willington Quay Urban District Council and an office holder in the United Methodist Church. He died a few months after retiring in 1912, leaving a widow and two children.

