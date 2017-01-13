Looking Back at Holy Cross Church

This atmospheric image shows the ruins of Holy Cross Church, Wallsend, in 1869. The original church was built around 1150, with later modifications made in the 14th and 17th centuries.

Although now gone, the western gable wall gives an idea of the height of the church during its 700-year tenure. However, it is recorded that in the latter years the roof was in such a state of disrepair that services had to be held in Wallsend schoolhouse.

Closer scrutiny and research concerning the gravestone standing front right reveals the burial plot for Robert Rennison, who died aged 48, in December 1813. Robert’s wife Eleanor, who died aged 50, in April 1820, and their daughter Mary, who died in infancy, also lie here.

