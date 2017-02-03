Looking Back at Howdon Branch Library

Howdon Branch Library was officially opened on January 15, 1959. The Mayor of Wallsend Dinah Sowerby JP officially opened it.

In the Wallsend News the library opening shared headlines with snowy weather and reports of people being trapped due to snow-drift.

A part-time evening library service operated in Stephenson Memorial Girls’ School from 1936, with the exception of the war years, where long-serving Miss Doris Thompson is pictured reading to Howdon children during story hour in 1955. Miss Jean Balmer was appointed branch librarian with three assistants.

The building closed after 50 years in 2009 and re-opened on the same site at the bottom of Churchill Street on Saturday, January 30, 2010.

