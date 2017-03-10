Looking Back at Killingworth Station

From the signal box at Killingworth the photographer looked south to 1 Station Cottages on January 30, 1967.

In 1839 George and Robert Stephenson surveyed a route from Newcastle to Berwick, but it fell through because it bypassed Morpeth. In 1844 they joined with George Hudson to plan a route through Morpeth. The section from Heaton to Morpeth via Killingworth was opened on March 1, 1847. The line south to Chathill followed and the two sections were joined in July of that year.

Because Killingworth handled much of the race traffic the North Eastern Railway wanted to build a track to the Gosforth course in 1895, but failed to get approval.

Forest Hall and Killingworth stations closed on September 15, 1958.

If anyone has further information please contact discover@northtyneside.gov.uk