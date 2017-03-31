Looking Back at The Avenue Hotel

This postcard shows the Avenue Hotel, Whitley Bay, in all its early splendour.

In June 1907 the Shields Daily News announced that a new temperance hotel had opened at the southern end of the Links and the foot of Park Avenue, commanding a “splendid view of the coast”.

The dining hall and lounge on the ground floor doubled as a useful space for dancing, and a smoking room was situated on the first floor.

The basement recreation room was the site of a bizarre fire in 1914 when the Newcastle United football team left their jerseys to dry around a stove and they ignited.

The Avenue Hotel was demolished 101 years later in February 2015.

If anyone has information contact Discover at North Shields Customer First Centre on 0191 643 5270 or discover@northtyneside.gov.uk