Looking Back at the Black Swan Inn

This picture was taken by the Tynemouth Planning Department prior to the slum clearance of 1914. By that time the signboard was gone from the pub and the alley next to it. However, it is just possible to make out the number 93 by the front door and old directories show that 93 Bell Street was the Black Swan Inn.

The earliest directories give the address as Bland’s Square, which stood on the riverside below the foot of Linskill Street, and the alley was its entrance.

A sale advert in 1876 describes its handsome bar, other rooms and cellars. Nine rooms were leased out, there was a large club room with a balcony over the river, and below was a gallery with a crane to lift a ton.

If anyone has any further information about the inn or the area in general, please email Discover@northtyneside.gov.uk