Looking Back at the Coliseum

The Coliseum Theatre and Variety Hall in Whitley Bay was built in 1910. Patrons would enter via the Arcade between Whitley Road and York Road, and the seating capacity was 3,000.

Following a change of ownership in 1919 extensive internal and exterior alterations were carried out and the theatre was renamed the New Coliseum.

The Whitley Seaside Chronicle reported in December 1929 that it was “being wired in readiness for talkies” and the first of these, Bull Dog Drummond, was shown in 1930. The theatre’s canopy was distinctive, standing for 47 years until its removal in 1957.

The New Coliseum showed its final film in 1971 when it was converted from a cinema to a bingo hall.

