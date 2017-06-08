Looking Back at the East End Working Men’s Club

This photo was taken in the 1950s and shows the East End Working Men’s Club, bottom left, in Charlotte Street, with the Rising Sun Pit in the far distance.

The entrance to the club was at 227 High Street, Wallsend, and continued into Charlotte Street. The property was previously a newsagent and grocer’s shop.

The exact date that the club was built is unknown, but it was mentioned in the 1922 Ward’s Trade directory.

Plans were submitted in 1955 to build a new club further down the High Street and were temporarily refused by the county planners because of its appearance and effect on the area. The new club opened on February 4, 1957, and closed in 2007 to make way for new apartments.

