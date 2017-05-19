Looking Back at the Market Woman

The statue of the Market Woman in the Forum in Wallsend was placed on that site in 1966.

Mr Hans Schwarz, the sculptor, wanted realism and the woman to appear as a tough, hardworking peasant and not a graceful girl.

The work was done by hand and was meant to give an impression of age. The roughness of the surface was a deliberate attempt to indicate its hand-worked nature, and its ‘patchy’ colouration was a method of giving a pre-weathered look to the statue.

Market Woman was originally sited on a low brick base, outside the electricity shop and opposite Value Stores, but was moved to its present position when the area was redeveloped in 1993 and is now categorised as a listed architecture.

