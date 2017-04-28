Looking Back at the Newcastle Arms

The large pile of chalk ballast on the right of the photograph points to the location being Stephenson Street, Willington Quay, above the old direct ferry landing.

The building in the centre gives little clue to its origin, except for a wooden frontage typical of old public houses. A check with old street maps and trade directories shows it to be the Newcastle Arms, which appears to have come into existence about 1850.

In the mid 1850s the landlord was the local butcher James Tate, but by 1860 he had been replaced by Jane Wheldon, who may have been a member of an extensive family of river pilots. Robert Aitken followed until 1897, and the pub ceased trading before the First World War.

