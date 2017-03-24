Looking Back at the Northumberland Square fountain

On March 12, 1958, the Shields Evening News reported that the beauty of Northumberland Square in North Shields was to be enhanced by an illuminated fountain to be presented to the town by Mr Irvin, who was impressed by the way the council had laid out the square and wished to give something to the town.

The fountain would have two sets of jets, reaching a height of 12ft, and 24 fluorescent tubes projecting three colours – red, green and blue – on the water jets.

On September 10, Mr Irvin formally handed over the fountain to Mayor Hearn, who said this was another example of Mr Irvin’s love for the town and it was fitting that it should be in Northumberland Square.

