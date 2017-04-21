Looking Back at the Panama Gardens

The Whitley and Monkseaton Urban District Council meeting minutes of March 1933 refer to the Voluntary Contribution Scheme Committee in providing work for the unemployed.

In June 1933 this work was unveiled as Panama Gardens, a sheltered seating area that boasted sea views, attractive rockeries, and the provision for a bandstand.

Over 300 men were engaged in the Panama Dip and Links development schemes, and it was reported in the Shields Daily News that building materials were gathered by keeping the best interests of ratepayers in mind. Consequently, the steps of the gardens were assembled using paving stones removed as part of the reconstruction of Whitley Road.

