Looking Back at The Ridges Inn

On April 16, 1940, the Shields Evening News ran a full-page covering the opening of The Ridges Inn, North Shields.

The inn was the first licensed premises on the Ridges Estate and was built in response to a growing population of residents crying out for a ‘local’.

Council proceedings recorded that the planning process for The Ridges Inn was a long, drawn-out affair, with special dispensation for the sale of intoxicants on the land granted by the Duke of Northumberland in 1938.

Upon opening, the inn was described as being in the modern style, with painting and decorating by Joseph Hogg, of Brampton Place, and high class furnishings supplied by Bainbridge and Son, of Bedford Street.

