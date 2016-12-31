Looking Back at the toffee shop

On Saturday, March 3, 1934, the Shields News published a picture of this building with the title ‘Famous Tyneside Toffee Shop’. The shop was situated in Church Bank, Wallsend, and the paper states that Grannie Watson was once the proprietor.

The 1901-02 Burgess Roll lists Esther Watson living at Church Bank, and the 1901-02 Ward’s directory records Esther as a shopkeeper. The 1881 census shows Esther and husband Matthew living at the premises with sons Edward, Matthew and James, and daughters Margaret, Isabella and Mary.

By the time of the 1911 census Esther is a widow and is still at 16 Church Bank with her youngest son James, daughter-in-law Kate, and granddaughter Bella.

Esther died in 1912, aged 78, and was buried opposite the shop at Church Bank Cemetery.

