Looking Back at the Trotter memorial

For more than 100 years an obelisk stood to the north of Christ Church, North Shields, in dedication to Andrew Trotter, a once prominent surgeon.

Parson and White’s directory of 1827 lists Trotter’s residence at Camden Street and he is acknowledged for his charitable surgical assistance to the Church Street Dispensary. Trotter died aged 72 in 1835, and the cortege that left his residence at 12.30pm, on December 16, stretched almost to the top of Union Street.

A document detailing the inscriptions of stones at the clearing of the churchyard in 1950 records the Trotter monument in very good condition. However, there is no further record of where the obelisk was removed to.

