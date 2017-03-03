Looking Back at the Tynemouth and District Electric Traction Company

Writing from Wembley Middlesex in May 1916, Sapper William P Tall sent a postcard to Inspector Willis of the tram depot at Purley, stating that this photograph is of the staff of Tramway Employees “where I am employed”.

The advertisements on the tram, including the Albion Cinema, and the Whitley Terminus signboard identifies the tram company as the Tynemouth and District Electric Traction Company.

The company opened a new electric line from the New Quay at North Shields to Front Street, Whitley Bay, on March 18, 1901.

Sapper Tall married Eleanor Morley in 1909 and they had two children. Sapper Tall survived the war and returned to his job on the trams. He died in 1969, aged 80.

