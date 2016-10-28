Looking Back at the White House Farm

Once Tynemouthshire was open land and the common field system was used at Preston until 1649.

Much of the township was enclosed and five farms were created. Sir David Smith bought White House Farm in 1809 and sold it to the Duke of Northumberland in 1821.

By 1840 Henry Potts was the tenant, farming with sons Richard and John. Henry died in 1847 and was buried at St Alban’s Church, Earsdon. John continued, bringing his mother to live with him. He did not marry until 1866, shortly before Ann Potts’ death. John died in 1883 aged 69. Shortly afterwards the White House was taken by William Dunn, who had been farming at Monkseaton. The Dunns seem to have held the land until the First World War, being followed at some time by the Close family.

If you have any information, contact discover@northtyneside.gov.uk