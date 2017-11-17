Looking back at West Park

In 1684 Maudlin Pitts was leased to Henry Hudson to quarry magnesium limestone and over the next 200 years the quarry was extended.

In 1875 part was used for brickworks, and by 1889 the quarry was landscaped and called West Park. By 1930 Whitley Council had acquired it and plans were made to turn it into a wilderness park. At one time the lake was used by canoeists.

On November 22, 1977, Princess Margaret officially opened the wilderness park and nature reserve. It was created by reducing the level of water and forming islands and reed beds to encourage wildfowl and birds. The woodland of scrub, elder and hawthorn, which has colonised the park, was allowed to flourish. The park is popular as a nature trail and also used by fishermen and ornithologists.

