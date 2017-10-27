Looking Back at Whitley Athletic AFC

Whitley Bay was home to a number of football teams in the early 1900s. Whitley Wednesday, Whitley Amateurs and Whitley Rovers played in local district leagues, and Whitley Athletic AFC, pictured, were in the Northern Amateur League.

In the 1914-15 season Athletic played at a ‘new ground’ in Marden Road and lined up against local teams Percy Main Amateurs, Rosehill Villa and Willington Square, among others.

They disbanded in the early 1920s and a letter to the Whitley Seaside Chronicle and Visitors’ Gazette in 1925 lamented the decline of football in the town and argued that “the poor support given to the old Athletic was very disheartening”.

The current Whitley Bay FC was formed in 1950 and adopted the Seahorse emblem in 1964-65. If anyone has further information contact discover@northtyneside.gov.uk