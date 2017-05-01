100 dogs put their best paws forward

A North Tyneside woman is holding a 100-dog walk as a tribute to a war hero and humanitarian who founded a charity for disabled people.

Wendy McGauley works for Leonard Cheshire Disability, which is organising a 100 For 100 challenge to celebrate its founder’s 100th birthday.

The charity is calling on people to harness their creativity to do anything involving the number 100.

Dog lover Wendy was inspired to organise the event on the beach where she walks her own dog, red fox labrador Mac.

She saw it as a good opportunity to bring dog-loving members of the community together, as well as raising money for the charity.

So far, she has almost 100 dogs, along with their owners, confirmed to take part.

The challenge will take place at Tynemouth Longsands North beach on Sunday, May 21, and attendees will walk the half-mile from Cullercoats and back again.

Wendy wants as many members of the public as possible to come along, bring their dogs and take part in the celebration.

She said: “I am committed to the work Leonard Cheshire Disability does in supporting disabled people to independence. I am a local resident to Tynemouth Longsands and it is the favourite place of my beloved Mac. What better way is there to combine two of my passions in our founder’s 100th birthday year?”

Joining Wendy on the day will be residents of Leonard Cheshire-supported living unit Bradbury Court, Ponteland and the Minories day service and Bradbury Wing care home.

Also attending will be volunteers from Leonard Cheshire’s inclusive youth volunteering programme called Can Do, which works in Newcastle to enhance independence among young people with disabilities. It supports 120 individuals each year, developing their skills and helping them gain volunteering experience.

They are baking dog biscuits to sell on the day. Also available to buy will be Leonard Cheshire doggy-bandanas. For more information and how to get involved, visit leonardcheshire.org/dogwalk

Group Captain Leonard Cheshire would have been 100 years old in September this year, but sadly passed away in 1992 after almost half-a-century of humanitarian work supporting disabled people around the world.

Continuing his legacy, the charity currently runs care services globally and also has specific projects to widen education and employment opportunities for disabled people.

Those taking on Leonard Cheshire’s 100 for 100 challenge are sharing it on social media using the hashtag #100for100, tagging friends to join the fun with their own #100for100 challenge.

Find out more at: leonardcheshire.org/100for100