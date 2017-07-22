£200,000 boost for North Tyneside leisure centres

Swimmers are set to make a bigger splash thanks to a lottery boost.

North Tyneside Council has been awarded £198,214 as part of Sport England’s Swim Local project to improve the customer experience for swimmers in borough leisure centres.

A number of projects will see a share of the funding, with a portion going towards new marketing campaigns and increasing awareness of the borough’s top quality facilities to residents.

The authority is joining in with the Swim Local project to encourage residents of all ages to take advantage of the facilities available and the health benefits that come from swimming.

To encourage attendance, leisure centres will be providing free activities such as open days and family swimming sessions and Free Swim Friday’s will be launched for residents over the age of 60.

There will be new equipment, such as hairdryers and improved baby-changing facilities, at all sites.

The funding will also see an extension of the car park at Waves, in Whitley Bay.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “It’s fantastic that we have been awarded this new funding that can go towards helping us improve the experience for people using our swimming facilities in North Tyneside.

“Swimming is a great way to keep fit and this funding boost will help us to improve our already fantastic facilities.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our residents reap the rewards.”

Lisa O’Keefe, Sport England’s Director of Insight, said: “Sport England is proud to be providing funding and support to North Tyneside Council to help more people get active through swimming.

“A lot of research has gone into the development of the Swim Local projects to make sure we’re giving the local community what they want and need. We know swimming is one of the ways many people prefer to get active. At Sport England we want everyone to enjoy the benefits that exercise brings, and hope people in North Tyneside take advantage of the exciting new swimming opportunities in the area.”

Sport England is investing in a range of Swim Local pilots across the country to test different ways to increase swimming participation.

The pilots will test out a number of approaches to improve the customer experience and increase the take up of swimming in the area that each pilot pool serves.

To find out more about any activities taking place at your local leisure centre, visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk or contact the centre via phone or email.