£9.7m turnover for North Tyneside IT company

An IT company based in North Tyneside is celebrating a £9.7million turnover at the end of the financial year, showing a 29 per cent increase since last year.

North East IT solutions provider Perfect Image, based at Cobalt Business Park, delivers IT and cloud services for businesses ranging from national brands, SMEs and start-ups.

The increased turnover is said to be fuelled by repeat business and the addition of 63 new customers throughout the year.

Last year, the company celebrated its 25th anniversary and was successful in winning major new contracts with the likes of North Tyneside Council, Northern Gas Networks, News UK, Snow Software, Opia, Miss Maid and Middlesbrough College.

Andrew Robson, CEO of Perfect Image, said: “In the last financial year, we’ve made a significant investment in our sales and delivery teams as well as our underlying systems, which include a new service desk system to improve customer relations and system monitoring tools to provide proactive support for customer infrastructure.

“We’ve continued to recruit the very best staff, including our new account management team which further improves on the service for our clients.

“We’re thrilled to have achieved several major accolades from a range of global technology firms, including Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. This showcases our hard work and skills in delivering the very best intelligent IT solutions.”

Perfect Image has a strong focus on recruiting, retaining and developing its team, with the last survey revealing that 99 per cent of staff are proud to work for the company.