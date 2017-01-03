A £3k boost for charity

Travel agent staff have helped raise thousands of pounds for a cancer charity.

Staff at Hays Travel, in Wallsend, raised £3,000 for Charlie Bear Cancer Appeal over the year through a range of fundraising events including raffles, cake sales and coach trips.

Darren Wetherell, branch manager, said: “Being part of the local community is a big focus within our company, and we love being involved in such a worthy charity.

“Our whole team has been involved with the fundraising and everyone gets a buzz as they know the work of the charity affects the people by providing additional patient comforts and equipment enhancing the environment for patients. A big thank you to our customers, as without their help, our efforts would not be as successful.”

Hays Travel allows every branch money to spend in the local community to help increase awareness of local charities, selecting Charlie Bear Cancer Appeal.

For more information on Charlie Bear Cancer Appeal, visit www.charliebearappeal.org