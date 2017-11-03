A blooming great award for Whitley Bay B&B

A Whitley Bay guest house has earned a top award for the welcome visitors receive.

The Lighthouse Guest House, in North Parade, was the only establishment in Tyneside – and one of only six in the North East – to earn a ROSE Award from Visit England.

Only 100 awards are handed out nationally to showcase outstanding accommodation providers.

The Lighthouse was nominated after undergoing a strict assessment from a VisitEngland assessor as well as online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors.

Gerald Leach, owner of the guest house for the last nine years, was delighted at the latest award after also receiving an award from VisitEngland for its breakfasts.

He said: “We are the only B&B in the North East to win this, and we were quite surprised to do so.

“We were thrilled to win this, it’s a great achievement.

“This helps put Whitley Bay on the map. Things are turning around for the town.”

The Lighthouse Guest House, which features six rooms, has undergone a recent redevelopment to add an extra seaside-themed room.

And it has seen business grown each year thanks to their online reviews as people continue to visit Whitley Bay, either via the international ferry terminal or making nostalgic trips back to the town.

Andrew Stokes, VisitEngland director, said: “It’s great to see the diversity and quality of accommodation available across the country with each of these winners demonstrating outstanding customer service.”

“And it’s this level of commitment to ensuring visitors have the best experience combined with the amazing range of settings and attractions that have domestic and international visitors out exploring and spreading the economic benefits of tourism throughout the country.”