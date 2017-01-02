A dancing New Year’s Day tradition in Monkseaton

Large crowds of people were entertained by the Monkseaton Morris Men on New Year’s Day.

The traditional performances started at noon outside the Ship Inn.

The traditional New Years Day performance by the Monkseaton Morris Men outside the Ship Inn.

As the afternoon went on, dances also took place inside the Ship Inn, Black Horse, Monkseaton Arms and Left Luggage Room.

Monkseaton Morris Men and Folk Dance Club has been performing for more than 60 years, entertaining the public with traditional Morris and Country dances.

Over the years, its members have proudly supported local and national charities – including the RVI Children’s Cancer charity and BBC Children in Need.

It is always looking for new members and the first practice night of 2017 will take place on January 9.

The doctor arrives in the traditional New Years Day performance by the Monkseaton Morris Men.

Practice nights are held on Mondays at the 21st Whitley Bay Scout Hut from 8pm to 10pm.

For more information about them, or if you would like the club to perform at your event, call Andrew Morris on 07503 178696 or email andrew.morris50@googlemail.com