A family affair at North Shields Inner Wheel

Members of a North Shields women’s group are keeping it in the family when it comes to their presidential role.
At a recent meeting of North Shields Inner Wheel Club Ann Carter stepped down as president – only to make way for her sister Evelyn Spence to take over the position.
The new club president was welcomed to the helm by North Shields Rotary Club president Alan Robertson.
And she was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
