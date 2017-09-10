A flavour of Scotland in Whitley Bay

Music and comedy are the order the day at Whitley Bay Playhouse later this month.

Leonard Brown and his All Star Band are taking to the stage on Saturday, September 16, with a host of special guests.

Leonard, an award-winning multi-instrumentalist from South Shields, plays music from around the world with his five-piece band.

In 2012, he became only the second Englishman to win the Scottish Accordion Championship.

Guests include compere and comedian Ernie Coe, singer/guitarist Alex Hodgson and the Kelly Hendry Irish Dancers. One of the highlights will be Two Highland Lads, with their tribute to the Alexander Brothers and other Scottish singers like Andy Stewart and Kenneth McKellar.

The show is from 2pm to 5pm and tickets cost £15. Ring the Playhouse box office on 0844 2481588.