A G&T on the cards as Ethel celebrates 100th birthday

A centenarian says the secret to a long life is to keep going, be active with the odd gin and tonic.

Celebrations took place at the weekend as Ethel Short celebrated her 100th birthday.

She was joined by family and friends at Grangeside Court, in North Shields, for a party.

Born in Blyth, she has spent all her life in North Shields and Tynemouth.

She met her husband Daniel when she was 17 at a Saturday night dance held at the Plaza in Tynemouth.

Daniel was a painter and decorater, and for 60 years they ran D Short Ltd scrap metal company. They had one son, Danny, one grandchild and two great grandchildren.

Ethel can be found doing her weekly shopping every Saturday in Whitley Bay, as well as the odd trip to Boundary Mill.

Her family can be found close to home with her sister Daisy also living at the same sheltered accommodation.