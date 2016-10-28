A Hallowe’en treat for all the family

What are your plans for Hallowe’en? We have a treat for our readers.

No matter whether it is parties or pumpkins, be sure to take part in our competition.... Enter if you dare.

And we are offering readers the chance to win a £50 voucher to use at the award-winning The Hastings pub, in Seaton Delaval.

We are asking people to submit pictures of themselves or their children in Hallowe’en costumes.

The best pictures will feature in the News Guardian while a final four will be chosen, and the one with the most likes by Sunday, November 6, will be the winner.

To enter, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewsGuardian and see the pinned post.

Post your pictures on the post by 9pm on Wednesday, November 2.