A helping hand with social media

An organisation received a masterclass in how to use social media to help engage with communities.

The Wallsend Children’s Community, launched in July, is a Save the Children-led project involving local projects to help enrich the lives of children growing up in disadvantaged areas, based on the Harlem Children’s Zone in New York.

In order to help key stakeholders reach out to the local community and get them on board with the project, which will be trialled in Wallsend for five years, Children’s Community board members organised a masterclass in social media in conjunction with Blyth-based PR and communications firm, Round Table Solutions.

The session, held at the YMCA headquarters, was led by Round Table Solutions’ Leanne Tonks.

Leanne, a graduate of both Northumbria University and the Google Squared course in digital marketing, covered topics such as the evolution of social media, how and why social media is a valuable engagement tool for marketers and how to create a social media strategy for business.

Children’s Community coordinator, Wayne Daley, said: “The social-media masterclass was really helpful and has allowed the Children’s Community and our partners as a group to consider and focus how we use social media to nudge opinion and to really convey our message to young people, funders and the wider community.

“I’d like to extend a huge thank-you to Leanne and the team at Round Table Solutions for an inspiring presentation.”