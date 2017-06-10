A host of events to mark Carers Week

A host of activities are taking place as part of Carers Week.

The theme of the week – from June 12 to 17 – is Building Carer Friendly Communities.

North Tyneside Carers’ Centre has helped organise a number of activities.

An open day will take place at the centre in the YMCA, North Shields, on Monday from 11am to 3pm.

The following day there will be a roadshow at the Beacon Centre, North Shields, from 11am to 3pm for carers to talk to staff.

Also on Tuesday an Inter-Generational Tea Party will be held at the centre from 5pm to 7pm.

Adult and young carers are invited to come together to share experiences, a laugh and a cuppa. Carers will be able to try their hand at playing a game of giant Jenga or Noughts and Crosses.

And for all budding DJs, North Tyneside Carers’ Centre is offering Young Carers a fantastic opportunity to join Digital specialist, Lindsay Duncanson at the Centre on Thursday for a FREE VJ/DJ workshop, from 6pm to 8pm.

This event is open to all young carers living in North Tyneside, aged 12 to 25, who are registered with North Tyneside Carers.

For more on the week visit www.northtynesidecarers.org.uk or call (0191) 643 2298.