A-LEVELS: Churchill Community College, Wallsend

A headteacher today praised the ‘phenomenal’ results achieved by his students.

David Baldwin, headteacher at Churchill Community College, Wallsend, said the results in AS and A-Level exams and vocational courses made the post-16 students the perfect role models for the school.

He said: “Once again our Sixth Form students have achieved phenomenal final results and will now take up well-deserved places in highly-selective universities and apprenticeship schemes.

“It is wonderful to see so many A* to B grades this year for our students but this is only half the story. This is a fantastic year group who have achieved so much in addition to their academic success. They will go on to continue achieving great success beyond Churchill Community College and are fantastic role models for our current students and our new students coming into Year 7.”

Jack Ross will be taking up his place to read maths at Warwick University having achieved two A* and two A grades in his four A-Level subjects.

Dillon Blevins has achieved two As and a B from his three A-Level subjects and has a place to read PPE (philosophy, politics and economics) at Durham University.

Micahela Costa-Mendes has achieved a B and two Di* and has a place to read anthropology with sociology at Durham University.

The college, rated outstanding by Ofsted, also has a number of students who have secured places on prestigious apprenticeship schemes this year.

Amongst others, Ryan Flynn has been successful in his application to complete the apprenticeship programme with the NHS.

Head of school, Elaine Riley, said: “Our results are excellent this year with a high level of A*, A and B grades for A-Level exams and also many distinction starred in vocational courses.

“This means our students can take up offers for prestigious and competitive degree courses and apprenticeships. We are delighted with these results. The students have worked so hard and really deserve them. There are some fabulous results and we are very proud of our students.”

Marie Jobson, head of post-16, added: “There is so much to celebrate this year and I am delighted about the overall picture and the individual stories behind each set of hard-earned grades. They are a year group to be incredibly proud of and these students are fantastic ambassadors for Churchill Community College. We wish them every success in the future.”