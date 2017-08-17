A-LEVELS: Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College, North Shields

Students at Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College in North Shields, were today celebrating A-Level exam success well above the national average.

An A-Level pass rate of 99 per cent eclipsed that of 2016 and showed a performance level six per cent above national levels.

And at AS-Level, an 89 per cent pass rate was achieved – 11.6 per cent above the national rate.

More than 80 per cent of students got into their first choice university, and 80 per cent of those who applied to Russell Group universities got their first choice offer.

Audrey Kingham, principal of Tyne Metropolitan College, which is part of the new Tyne Coast College and incorporates Queen Alexandra Sixth Form, said: “I’m delighted with these amazing results.

“We are well above the national average at both A and AS-Levels, which reflects the fantastic learning experience our students receive.

“They enjoy excellent pastoral support which keeps them sharply focused on their studies and ensures they can excel.

“We help students to learn in a wonderfully encouraging environment, that in one combines a sixth form experience with a pre-university experience.

“Students have excelled individually, and results collectively are hugely satisfying. Pass rates are better than last year, so it is great that we have delivered further and continued improvement.”

At A-Level, Queen Alexandra enjoyed an improvement of 41 per cent at A*-B high grade level and a 100 per cent pass rate – and 61 per cent high grades – in pure STEM subjects.

In biology, 100 per cent high grades were achieved, with 83 per cent in film studies, 66 per cent in maths and chemistry, and 57 per cent in further maths.

For new linear A-Levels, where students are assessed over two years and face a final examination, a 98.1 per cent pass rate was hit.

And 100 per cent pass rates were recorded in art and design graphics, art and design fine art, classical civilisation, drama and theatre studies, and further maths.

The same figure was achieved in the Extended Project Qualification, a key bench mark for universities.

A career in banking may be on the cards for Sarah Wind, 18, from North Shields, who gained exceptional results.

Sarah plans to study maths at Durham University after gaining A* in chemistry, further maths and accountancy, and an A in physics.

She said: “I’m very happy with my results and did better than expected in chemistry. I’m very driven and have worked hard during my time at Queen Alexandra, and got the results I needed.

“I plan to study maths at Newcastle University, and although I’m not exactly sure of my future, I’m thinking about going into banking.”

Sarah Crane, 18, from North Shields, is heading to Leeds University to take an English literature degree after gaining an A* in English literature and A grades in psychology and maths.

She said: “I needed three A passes to get into Leeds, so I’m delighted with my results. I’ve worked hard but I’m pretty driven and knew what I had to do. I’m really looking forward to university.

“I may go into teaching but we’ll see. I had great support at Queen Alexandra and couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Matthew Robson, 18, from North Shields, plans to study history at Newcastle University after gaining an A in history and Bs in media and sociology.

He said: “I wasn’t expecting an A in history, so that is a very pleasant surprise.

“I’ve had two great years at Queen Alexandra and have benefited from loads of support, but I’ve also put my head down and worked hard.

“I’m really looking forward to going to university and then I’m thinking about a possible career in journalism.”

Queen Alexandra, which is based in Hawkeys Lane, had 237 entries at A-Level and 466 at AS-Level.

Earlier this month, Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College became part of the new Tyne Coast College, which was formed from the merger of Tyne Metropolitan College, in North Shields, and South Tyneside College.