A-LEVELS: Whitley Bay High School

Whitley Bay High School saw its best ever A-Level results today, with 100 per cent of students passing.

Headteacher Steve Wilson said: “I’m delighted that we are once again able to celebrate outstanding results for our A-Level students. All of our staff and students have worked incredibly hard throughout the school year and it’s fantastic to see it all pay off. There have been some great success stories and some very happy faces today.

Twins Antonio and Enzo Hudson-Molinaro with their results.

“I would like to wish all of our students the best of luck for the future. They certainly deserve it.”

Tom Dalh, who is originally Utrecht in the Netherlands, repeated his second year as he didn’t get the grades he wanted first time round.

He secured an A and two Cs this year to get into university back in his home town to study law or science.

He said: “I am very happy with my results. I wasn’t expecting to do as well as I did so I’m pleasantly surprised.”

Tom Dalh is going to university in his home town in the Netherlands.

Twins Antonio and Enzo Hudson-Molinaro both took the same courses and got three Bs, two Cs and one D between them.

Antonio said: “It’s been a lot of coursework but it paid off in the end.”

Enzo added: “It was definitely an advantage having my brother on the same courses. We were able to help each other out through the coursework a lot.”

They are now both off to Northumbria University to study an ICT foundation and computer science, respectively.