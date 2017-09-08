Take a trip down memory lane this weekend and join a North Tyneside time trail.

The special trail traces community life at the Linskill Centre in North Shields from the 1980s through to the present day.

Linskill’s Life After School community heritage project is recording the development of the centre since Linskill High School closed in 1984.

Project worker Cath Walshaw has been gathering vintage technology, press cuttings, pamphlets and other nostalgic memorabilia. And she’d like to hear from anyone who would like to share their reminiscences of using the centre.

The Life After School team will be at the centre on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

Cath said: “The Linskill Time Trail will be a trip down memory lane and we’d like to add as much local information about the Linskill Centre that we can. If anyone has any photographs, videos, scrapbooks, or would like to share any other reminiscences of using the Linskill Centre since 1984 then we’d love to hear from them.”

Anyone who can’t make it to the drop-in event at the weekend can contact the project in Room R4 at the Linskill Centre, by emailing Cath Walshaw at cath@linskill.org or visiting www.facebook.com/linskillheritageproject