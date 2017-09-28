A way of life that’s all but disappeared

A second rediscovered work by local playwright Tom Haddaway is being screened in North Tyneside.

Happy Hunting Ground, first aired in 1976 as part of the BBC Play for Today series, is set on North Shields Fish Quay.

It offers a look at a way of life that has almost disappeared: A male dominated workplace of men proud of their community and its traditions and proud of living by their wits, outsmarting the police and the dole officer.

It also features the televised role of Geordie actor Tim Healy.

The film will be shown at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre, North Shields, on Friday, October 6, at 7pm. Tickets cost £2.

It complements the centre’s current art exhibition, Views from the Happy Hunting Ground, with examples of 17 artists who were born, inspired by or lived in North Shields. It runs until October 15.