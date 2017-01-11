Aaron returns home to set up new business

A former dancer is looking to help people get in shape after returning home to open a new fitness studio in Whitley Bay town centre.

Aaron Phillips, who launched Xpress Yourself Stage School at the age of 19, has now opened Ocean-Fit in Whitley Road.

The small studio is dedicated to small group and personal training.

After selling his stage school, the 25-year-old spent time as a diving instructor in Thailand before deciding to return home to help people get fit and active, studying to become a personal trainer.

Aaron has transformed the upstairs of a town centre retail unit into a friendly and welcoming exercise and social space, while he also hosts three early morning boot camp classes a week on Cullercoats Bay.

He said: “I’ve always loved exercise, whether I was dancing or taking part in other sports and since returning to the UK I have been amazed and delighted to see just how many more people take part in regular exercise.

“However I know from experience that to really make exercise and healthy eating a part of your life, small classes and one-to-one sessions deliver the best results which is why I have invested in my own studio.

“As a qualified personal trainer with years of experience behind me, I wanted to set up my own business where I could work hand in hand with clients to make a real difference to their life. Whilst the studio is small, it is well equipped and is a welcoming place to exercise.”

“That said, I still enjoy the sessions down on the beach, making the most of our beautiful coastline although getting used to the temperatures once again after so long has been my biggest challenge.”

Aaron is also looking to open up his studio space to local community groups to offer introduction to fitness sessions to those who would not typically access such classes and is urging local groups, particularly those who work with younger people to get in touch.