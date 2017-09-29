About time iconic clock gets facelift

The famous Grant’s Clock on Whitley Bay Promenade opposite the former Rex Hotel is receiving a facelift.

It was first unveiled by Coun James Hamilton Grant on April 12, 1933, and presented to the people of Whitley Bay as a ‘little sister to the lighthouse’.

Originally a pillar of white terracotta, the clock has had a variety of facelifts over the years, some more popular than others.

It is believed that during the 1950s it was painted black and white after the FA cup successes of Newcastle United.

But in recent years the clock has been a sad sight as the council struggled to find investment for the seafront

As part of the £38million revitalisation of the foreshore, The Clock, as it is simply known by locals, has recently been repaired. Now, the plan is to repaint it in the traditional Whitley Bay blue, at the request of the local community group Whitley Bay Big Local.

Whitley Bay councillor Margaret Hall said: “The Clock has looked rather sad in the recent past. Now it is being repainted as part of the massive seafront investment.”

Works are due to be completed by the end of the month.