ACCIDENT: Thank you for your help

On Monday, September 27, myself and my husband were walking our seven-month-old Labrador puppy on the beach in Whitley Bay.

He was happily playing with another dog when suddenly one of the dogs crashed into me, knocked me down and broke my leg.

I would like to say a very big thank you to the dog walkers who helped me. They carried me up the beach, rang the ambulance, and waited with me till the coast guard and ambulance arrived.

I was in Cramlington hospital and then Rake Lane. I was very well cared for and am now home, hopefully back on my feet mid November.

Maureen Walsh

Address supplied