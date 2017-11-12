Accountancy firm goes green

An accountancy firm is doing more to help the environment.

Robson Laidler, based in Jesmond, has reduced its carbon footprint by 86 per cent in the last year and saved more than £3,000 on energy bills.

It has arranged new energy supplies to make its entire building on Fernwood Road powered by 100 per cent biomass renewable electricity and carbon zero gas.

The firm has also registered with Investors in the Environment and has appointed environmental champion Emma Thompson.

The team have been tidying autumn leaves in preparation for a pollinator friendly garden, which they will launch next year to encourage wildlife into its grounds, as well as a bug hotel designed by their children.

By implementing a carbon zero gas scheme, the firm has offset its carbon emissions as a result of its natural gas consumption to support an energy-efficient stove project in Kenya and a wind power plant in India.

Robson Laidler managing director Graham Purvis said: “Robson Laidler has taken practical action to minimise the environmental impact of our energy consumption by redefining our purpose and giving something back to the wider community with our innovative environment and CSR policy and we have asked staff to think about their impact.

“By choosing biomass renewable electricity and a zero carbon scheme we are showing our staff and clients that we are an environmentally responsible business.

“Not only are we saving money, and helping the environment, the zero carbon scheme allows us to support carbon-saving projects across the globe.”

Robson Laidler is also reducing its environmental impact by promoting a paperless desk policy, recycling system and encouraging staff to switch off lights and equipment overnight. The firm also has a bike to work scheme and has recently implemented smart metres.

Environmental champion Emma Thompson said: “Once the pollinator friendly garden is properly underway we intend to invite our team and their children along to help plant the trees and flowers and to make more features to attract birds, bees and butterflies into our grounds.”