Action is taken after concerns from residents

Police are helping residents deal with anti-social behaviour in part of Whitley Bay.

Concerns were expressed to Whitley Bay neighbourhood policing team during a community drop-in event at Sainsbury’s in Newstead Drive.

They felt there were problems with young people cutting through the private estate, causing noise and dropping litter.

Pc Paul Mckenzie, neighbourhood beat officer for that part of Monkseaton, met residents and Kayley Atkinson, property manager at Kingston Property Services, who manages the estate.

Action taken includes cutting back large shrubbery to improve visibility and signage installed to remind pedestrians that the housing is on private property.

Tenants are also setting up a Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

Pc Mckenzie said: “By talking with residents and finding out what they were concerned about, we have been able to work with the property company to help their tenants.

“These types of issues about noise and litter do affect the quality of life of residents and we want to make people feel safe and secure in their homes.

“This joint work has had a positive effect.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation and do all we can to help local residents.”

Kayley Atkinson said: “After receiving reports of anti-social behaviour and youth disorder within the estates we manage, we wanted to ensure that we swiftly acted in conjunction with the police to ensure the safety and security of all residents.”

If anyone has any concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour where they live, they should contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101.