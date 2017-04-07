Action-packed day for air cadets as their skills are put to the test

Air cadets saw security of the skies at first hand in a trip to RAF Boulmer.

The group of 12 to 19-year-olds from Longbenton Air Cadets enjoyed an action-packed activity day at the Northumberland base, including taking part in leadership tasks, marksmanship and meeting the RAF’s Aerospace Battle Managers (ABMs).

Formed as the Fighter Control Branch during the Battle of Britain, the ABMs have been securing the skies for 75 years as Britain’s front line of air defence. Cadets learnt about the three specialisms of the branch – surveillance officers, weapons controllers and space specialists.

Nilesh Shah, 12, said: “It was great fun. We got to see how radar works and learn what the ABMs do – it was very exciting.”

Meanwhile, a series of leadership tasks tested the youngsters’ communication, creative thinking and teamwork skills.

Cameron McDonald, 15, said: “The tasks helped us to focus on how to think outside the box, evaluate when on task, and how to discuss ideas as a team.”

Squadron Officer Commanding, Flight Lieutenant Gary Richardson said: “I thank RAF Boulmer for hosting us. The day gave an insight into what our local base does.”

The squadron is open to new members in Year 8 and above. Visit www.2344.org.uk for further details.